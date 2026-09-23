An event absent for 14 years: the Abu Al-Shamat family writes new history with the Saudi national team

The "Abu Al-Shamat" family wrote a new chapter of history with the Saudi national team in the opening match of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face Kuwait today, Wednesday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the first round of the group stage of the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Two brothers made the starting line-up. Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, the Al-Qadsiah full-back, took the right wing, while Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, the Al-Ahli star, slotted into the playmaker role.

According to the Saudi "Al-Arabiya" channel, it's the first time in 14 years that two brothers have started together for Saudi Arabia.

The last occasion came on 11 September 2012, when Moataz and Kamel Al-Mousa lined up under Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Gabon.

The same channel reports that 16 cases of two or more brothers wearing the Saudi shirt have cropped up in the national team's history.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat got there first, earning his call-up under French coach Hervé Renard. Donis then left him out of the 2026 World Cup squad in the United States, Canada and Mexico, picking his brother Mohammed instead.

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