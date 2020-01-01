An end to every curse: How FSG restored pride and success to Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox

The two cities have plenty in common, not least the historical success of their two most famous sports teams, which are under the same ownership group

There's much in common between the cities of and Boston, despite the two being an ocean apart.

The two are fiercely-proud, rooted in history and defiance. Both are known to be blue-collar, embracing an "us against the world" attitude fostered by their frequent clashes with larger rivals. The way that Boston has New York, Liverpool has London or Manchester. Because of that attitude, there's a certain pride buried within the fabric of both cities, pride that both unites and separates in some ways.

And that pride has both inspired and been inspired by their local sporting successes. For years, Liverpool were 's most dominant footballing city, with the mighty Reds conquering Europe more than any of their rivals. And for as long as a generation or two can remember, Boston has been Titletown, USA with trophies, banners and duck boats turning into appointment viewing each and every year. Anfield and Fenway Park are cultural landmarks that have been safe havens for generation after generation of fans.

But, prior to the intervention of the teams' current owners, both Liverpool and the team most synonymous with Boston pride, the Red Sox, were known for something else. They were known for their trophy droughts and the manner in which they so often collapsed along the way. They were known for lagging further and further behind their biggest rivals as those rivals transcended their sports and became global machines. By and large, they were known for suffering over and over again, with the pain of those failures defining a generation, or more, of fans.

In 2004, when the Red Sox ended a near century-long World Series drought, that all changed. Fenway Sports Group, the ownership team that bought the team just two years prior, was canonised. These were the heroes that brought a World Series back to Boston and, unbeknownst to them at the time, ignited a baseball dynasty. They've won three World Series in the years since, capturing four in 14 seasons after waiting 86 years for just one.

And, as Liverpool marched towards their first-ever Premier League title this season in defiant fashion, there was a similar feeling brewing. Nearly a decade after FSG bought the club from oft-criticised Hicks and Gillette, a sleeping giant had been awoken, one that looks prepared to reclaim its place among the elite. Last season's triumph over was amazing, a moment that will go down in club history like the five that came before it, but capturing that long-elusive Premier League crown was what would solidify the words many were afraid to say: Liverpool are back.

Two similar roads paved by one ownership group. Two franchises intertwined with past failures and present successes.

When John Henry, Tom Werner and the rest of Fenway Sports Group took charge of the Red Sox, they did so with a strategy in place. The key was adapting that strategy to a unique situation like the Red Sox. As moneyball became the dominant topic in Major League Baseball, teams dove deeper and deeper into analytics, looking for bargain signings and undervalued assets. But, in Boston, it was hard to sell just numbers. This was a fanbase that wanted wins, no matter the cost.

As a result, the Red Sox did what needed to be done, even if it was unpopular at the time. Among the more heralded moves were the additions of Johnny Damon and Curt Schilling. Among the more questioned were the hiring of Terry Francona as manager and the decision to hand personnel decisions to a highly-unproven 28-year-old Theo Epstein. The decision to trade Nomar Garciaparra? That was downright hated, as the Red Sox parted ways with the club legend in the summer of 2004 in a move that was reviled at the time.

Several months later, the Red Sox were champions. They did it by combining moneyball and spending, a small-market mentality with big-city ambition. They spent when they had to and made tough choices when they needed to be made, even if those tough choices led to backlash. Francona became a legend. Epstein is now revered as one of the smartest minds in baseball history. And the players that made up that 2004 team are one step below gods in the city of Boston.

It was a similar process that put together this Liverpool side, although the Reds' resurgence took significantly more trial and error. After establishing a base in their initial years in charge, FSG handed the keys to Brendan Rodgers while making some low-risk, high-upside signings. In came Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho, two figures that would be key building blocks of Liverpool's first surge towards the title. The difficult decisions were there too. Parting ways with the legendary Kenny Dalglish, at the time, was a difficult choice, while the eventual departure of Steven Gerrard cast a sombre mood over Merseyside.

In the years since, Liverpool continued to build that foundation without spending massively but, by and large, that involved more misses than hits. Eventually, that cost Rodgers his job as Jurgen Klopp was brought in to turn the tide.

Where Rodgers failed to reverse the course of the Reds curse, Klopp embraced the chase. In his first few days, he promised trophies, a restoration of the Anfield of old. He brought enthusiasm, passion and tenacity to go with a charming smile and quotable quips. Klopp brought a resume filled with success from his days at , but the most important thing he brought back was something that had been lost over the last two decades: belief.

It was not unlike Red Sox manager Francona, who managed a 2004 Red Sox team that heralded themselves as "a bunch of idiots". Rather than shunning or hiding from failures of yesteryear, they embraced them and even mocked them. Led by massive personalities like David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Kevin Youkilis and Pedro Martinez, the Red Sox won big and celebrated loudly, building a new culture along the way.

Klopp's players haven't gone so far as to call themselves idiots and they're nowhere near as boisterous as their Boston counterparts, but there has been a culture shift at Anfield. It's not that the Kop was ever dormant, but there is a new energy these days. Klopp's fist-pumps, post-game hugs and touchline celebrations have filled the same role: bringing the fun back to a situation that once was filled with stress.

And that fun has threatened to create a new Reds dynasty. Players all over the world are linked with Liverpool these days, a far cry from the bargain signings and panic buys of years past. The Reds found a formula and then perfected it, and who wouldn't want to be part of that?

That formula is one that has been universally applied to both clubs by FSG, who tend to stay out of the spotlight despite the continued success. There's a focus on youth and culture, seen by the rises of players like Andrew Benintendi, Xander Bogarts, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. in Boston and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones at Liverpool. There are key role players brought in for cheap along the way and, when you find that missing piece like J.D. Martinez or Virgil van Dijk, you do whatever it takes to get them to complete the puzzle. There's a natural balance to it all. Both clubs spend big, but few would accuse them of spending unwisely.

And those lessons don't just apply on the field. Fenway Park, heralded as a throwback to the roots of baseball, has undergone renovations since FSG took over. They've placed seats on top of the famous Green Monster, finding a way to balance the financial aspect of running a team with maintaining the history of the club they now owned. Doing so at Liverpool has been a little more difficult, with several controversies along the way, but FSG have returned the Reds to their spot among the world's megaclubs while keeping the club rooted to the history that has defined every step.

Yet, both the Red Sox and Liverpool now find themselves at a crossroads, one of their own making and the other not so much. In the wake of a cheating scandal that rocked all of baseball, the Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora, the man who led them to the 2018 World Series. They also chose to move perennial MVP candidate Mookie Betts, trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers rather than pay him the massive contract he so desired. If ownerships handling of similar big moves, like Philippe Coutinho, are any indication, that may just work out. However, when the baseball season does get underway, the Red Sox will have many questions to answer.

Liverpool will have questions as well as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. After spending years battling to reach that mountain top, how can this be any way to celebrate it? In the best-case scenario, Liverpool will raise the title many months after cementing their status as one of the best teams in Premier League history. In the worst-case, the Reds may not even get their hands on that trophy and will need to somehow find the way to muster enough strength to go again next season. Liverpool have spent years building to this moment, and seeing it ripped away by forces beyond their control would be a cruel ending to this fairytale season.

But, if FSG have shown us anything, it's that there's a plan in place. For every misstep, including their most recent furloughing PR disaster, there's always a response. This is a group that has, over the past two decades, shown that there is a response to every problem, an answer to every question and, most importantly, an end to every curse.

When the Reds do lift the Premier League title, whenever that may be, there will be quite the party in Liverpool, much like the one in Boston nearly 16 years ago. There have been plenty of parties in the years since, plenty of celebrations and trophies and legacies written.

When it comes time to recall those stories, the key figured in the teams that finally got it done, the focus will be put on the Franconas and the Klopps, the Ortizs and the Hendersons and all of the little moments along the way that brought back hope. But, somewhere in those, you'll have to look at an ownership group that had a hand of it all while restoring hope to two cities that never thought they'd see this day come.