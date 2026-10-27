The Arsenal star found himself in an awkward spot at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London yesterday, Monday, the night Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane was crowned with the award.

According to the newspaper "The Sun", Brazil's Gabriel was forced to relive his painful penalty miss from the Champions League final on his big night.

The 28-year-old missed the final penalty of the shootout against Paris Saint-Germain back in May. That miss cost Arsenal what would have been their first ever Champions League title.

Those memories came flooding back when organisers played footage of the decisive clash in Budapest during Monday evening's ceremony, marking Paris Saint-Germain's Men's Club of the Year award.

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Sitting among the audience in his suit, Gabriel, the heart of Arsenal's defence, watched it all unfold on the big screen.

Football fans pounced on the chance to pile on the defender's misery on social media. One joked: "He's trying to hold back his tears", while another wrote: "My brother was suffering from painful memories". A third said: "They're evil", and a fourth added: "He thought he could forget about it".

That painful night in Hungary aside, Gabriel was one of Arsenal's standout performers last season as the team lifted the Premier League title.

He finished 21st in the Ballon d'Or voting, six places behind his Arsenal teammate Declan Rice.