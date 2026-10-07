Lionel Messi's international retirement is a huge technical blow to Argentina. But the damage won't stop there. It stretches into another dimension entirely.

Messi officially bid farewell to the Albiceleste after their win over Benin in the early hours of this morning.

His departure leaves a gaping sporting void, and it may also tear a sizeable hole in the finances of Argentine football.

According to Foot Mercato, sponsors, ticket sales, viewership figures, promotion, commercial rights and global appeal will all feel the effects of the Flea's retirement. The Argentine Football Association now has to adapt to life without its single biggest economic drawcard.

That final night at the Monumental laid bare Messi's commercial pull. All 85,000 tickets sold out in a flash despite eye-watering prices for the Argentine market, with some seats going for 480,000 pesos, more than 280 euros.

Before a ball was even kicked, the Argentine edition of Forbes estimated the farewell could generate close to 13 million dollars from ticket sales alone. Demand ran so hot that a thriving black market sprang up around the tickets, while Argentine television posted exceptional viewing figures.

Put simply, even for a meaningless friendly against Benin, Messi turned a nothing fixture into a genuine economic and media event.

Argentina has more than 100 sponsors

Back in 2017, the Argentine Football Association had just six brands linked to the national team. Today that number tops 100, spread across the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The Times puts the figure at 120 sponsors and revenues of around 150 million dollars. Contrast that with the association teetering on the brink of bankruptcy when Leandro Petersen took charge of its commercial development.

Argentine website iProfessional reckons advertising and marketing now make up more than 50% of the association's revenues, with roughly 120 sponsors worldwide. These are striking numbers, and Messi clearly isn't the only reason behind the boom. Argentina's trophies, the association's international strategy and its brand-building all played their part.

Petersen himself recently admitted Messi was an "exceptional catalyst" for the growth of the Argentine Football Association's brand, opening doors to markets where Argentina had barely registered before.

The repercussions of international retirement go far beyond the financial side

Losing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will send ripples well beyond the balance sheet.

Argentine channels lose an enormous audience magnet. Sponsors must keep footing broadcasting costs with their biggest global star gone from the pitch. The entire economy around international matches could take a hit.

Countless sectors fed off the number 10's extraordinary appeal: tickets, hospitality, merchandise, shirts, advertising campaigns, digital content, social media, commercial rights and the staging of matches abroad.

Inter Miami prove the point by proxy. Since Messi arrived, the club's value has rocketed from around 585 million dollars in 2022 to 1.45 billion dollars in 2026, while revenues hit roughly 200 million dollars in the latest financial year.

The Wall Street Journal also flagged Messi's impact on tourism, hospitality, trade and real estate across the state. You can't transplant those figures straight onto Argentina, of course, but they hint at a player who generates economic activity far outstripping his salary.

Great financial strength thanks to the golden age of the Messi generation

There is one crumb of comfort for Argentine football. The association has already banked serious financial muscle during the golden age of the Messi generation.

Since 2019, Argentina have pocketed close to 121 million dollars in prize money alone, according to AS.

That haul breaks down into 8 million dollars for finishing third at the 2019 Copa America, 10 million from the 2021 Copa America, 52 million tied to the 2022 World Cup triumph (42 million from FIFA and 10 million from the South American Football Confederation), 16 million from the 2024 Copa America and a further 33 million for finishing runners-up at the 2026 World Cup.

None of that can be pinned solely on Messi, naturally, since the achievements belonged to the whole squad. Even so, the numbers underline the economic value of this remarkable era. The challenge now is holding onto that commercial strength and sustaining it without its chief ambassador.

Over 100 partners remain on the association's books, alongside an international commercial footprint and a brand that carries huge clout. Argentina must now convince sponsors, broadcasters, fans and foreign markets that they can keep earning tens, even hundreds, of millions of dollars without their number 10.

The loss probably won't land as a single missed payment. More likely it fades in slowly, Messi's distinctive value draining away over the coming decades, matches and major tournaments.