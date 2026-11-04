An earthquake shakes European football: Como match the record achievement of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

Como have equalled a Champions League record. The Italian side put nine goals past hosts Lens on Wednesday evening, in a fourth-round league phase clash of the 2026-2027 season.

The result made Como only the second team this century to score nine in a single Champions League match. Bayern Munich managed the same against Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in September 2024, running out 9-2 winners.

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Cesc Fabregas's men finished 9-1 winners in an exceptional attacking display. Anastasios Douvikas grabbed a hat-trick, with the rest shared between Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina and Baba Tchiolli. Ricardo Aguilar netted Lens's only goal.

Bayern pulled off their historic feat on 17 September 2024, thrashing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2. Harry Kane scored four that night, three of them penalties, while Michael Olise bagged a brace and Raphael Guerreiro, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka each added one.

According to Opta, the Bavarian giants were the first team to score nine in a single Champions League match. The last similar feat in the history of the European Cup, before the competition changed its name, belonged to Real Madrid, who beat Austria's Swarovski Tirol 9-1 in 1990.