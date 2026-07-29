One of the imams at Egypt's Ministry of Endowments has sparked controversy in recent hours by mocking Al-Ahly.

A video clip doing the rounds on social media shows the imam, dressed in Azhari attire, standing in front of the gate of Zamalek's club, taunting their traditional rivals Al-Ahly for failing to qualify for the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

Anger spread quickly among social media users, who felt the imam's behaviour did not befit the Azhari attire he was wearing as he spoke.

The Ministry of Endowments responded with a statement on its official Facebook account, announcing an urgent investigation into the widely circulated clip.

According to the ministry, it would take appropriate measures to safeguard its public image, the message of the imam, and the dignity of the Azhari attire, noting that he had spoken about a non-religious matter and in a mocking manner.

Al-Ahly had qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing third in the Egyptian league last season. Zamalek and Pyramids, meanwhile, booked their places in the Champions League.