Famous Algerian commentator Hafid Derradji has reacted to the scenes of the huge fan welcome given to Egyptian star Mohamed Salah on his arrival in the city of Trabzon, ahead of his move to join Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Writing on his official account on X, Derradji said: "A huge fan welcome for the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah from the fans of the Turkish club Trabzonspor, in a scene that reflects the great standing enjoyed by one of the most prominent stars of world football, and the love that lovers of the game hold for him inside and outside Turkey."

The tweet landed amid a wide wave of reaction to footage of the Egypt captain's arrival on Turkish soil. Large numbers of Trabzonspor fans gathered at the airport and in the surrounding streets to welcome a deal the Turkish press have dubbed the "bombshell of the year".

As one of the most prominent Arab voices in football media, Derradji lends the transfer an Arab and international dimension. His comment underlines the sweeping popularity Salah enjoys across the world, a following that has spread beyond his former club Liverpool to reach new fans in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Thousands of followers piled in behind the tweet. They felt Derradji had summed up the scene perfectly, and that the welcome from Trabzonspor fans proves Salah is no longer merely a footballer, but a "global icon" who unites the feelings of lovers of the game everywhere.