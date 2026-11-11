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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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An African star leaves the American league quickly after being "humiliated"

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Congolese striker Cedric Bakambu's spell in Major League Soccer has come to an early end, after he announced his departure from San Diego FC just two months after joining the team.

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This came in conjunction with the disclosure of details of a lawsuit, which he and his wife filed before a federal court in California, in which they accuse a real estate agency, two owners and two real estate agents of discriminating against them because of their family situation and the presence of their children.

Bakambu, 35, had joined San Diego on 3 September 2026. He announced his departure on 6 November in a message via his Instagram account, writing: "I sincerely hoped to continue this adventure, but some decisions are beyond our control."

The Congolese striker played nine matches with the American side, scoring four goals and providing one assist, according to ESPN data, which revealed the details of the case after reviewing a copy of the complaint.

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Filed before the Federal Court for the Southern District of California, the lawsuit centres on a claim by Bakambu and his wife Anne-Laure Houbeau that they faced discrimination because of their "family situation", after two attempts to rent a house in the area fell through due to the presence of their five children, who were supposed to live with them.

According to the complaint, the first attempt concerned a house in the city of San Diego, measuring around 528 square metres, listed for rent at 17,500 dollars per month.

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During the negotiations, the issue of installing a safety barrier around the swimming pool came up because of the children's ages. Bakambu and his wife offered alternative solutions and eventually offered to bear the cost of installing the barrier, along with other guarantees, including paying a full year's rent in advance. Their offer was not accepted.

The listing was then withdrawn from the market after Bakambu's real estate agent raised concerns that the negotiation terms might breach housing anti-discrimination rules, the complaint states.

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The second attempt involved a house in the Rancho Santa Fe area of California, measuring around 585 square metres. The couple submitted an offer to pay 23,500 dollars per month but received no response, even though the house later appeared listed for rent at 20,000 dollars per month, before it was withdrawn from the market on 6 November.

Bakambu and his wife accused the defendants of denying them a fair opportunity to rent the two properties because of the presence of their children. They also argued that the treatment they received in the second attempt came in response to their objection to what happened during the first negotiations.

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Temporary accommodation

During that period, the family was forced to stay in temporary accommodation at their own expense. This caused, according to their account, additional costs and prolonged housing instability, as well as difficulties in organising the children's schooling and activities, on top of what they described as humiliation and psychological suffering.

The couple demanded financial compensation, along with other legal measures, based on the American Fair Housing Act and the anti-discrimination laws of the state of California.

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Neither Major League Soccer nor San Diego FC is named in the lawsuit, and the accusations it contains remain claims submitted by the couple. No court ruling has been issued establishing the responsibility of the defendant parties so far.

Bakambu's career before the American experience

Bakambu's professional career has spanned several leagues. He started in France with Sochaux, before moving to Turkey's Bursaspor, then Spain's Villarreal. He also had a spell in the Chinese league with Beijing Guoan, and later played for Greece's Olympiacos and France's Marseille, before joining Spain's Real Betis, from which he moved to San Diego.

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At international level, Bakambu represents the Democratic Republic of the Congo, taking part with them in the 2026 World Cup before his move to the American league last September.

He revealed his departure from San Diego days before the details of the lawsuit emerged, but there is no confirmed information proving that the real estate dispute was the direct reason behind his leaving the club.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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