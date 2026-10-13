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CAF President Dr Patrice MotsepeYouTube
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

An African legend and two Arabs: four potential candidates to succeed Motsepe as CAF president

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Questions over the African Union's resources

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A press report on Tuesday named the potential candidates lining up to contest the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections, specifically for the presidency.

Patrice Motsepe's grip on the CAF presidency has loosened since the change to the Africa Cup of Nations format.

 Many African leaders have lost confidence in the South African official, according to "The Guardian", after the surprise announcement of a return to a biennial tournament just ten months on from the decision to switch to a four-year cycle.

 Confirmation of that change is expected next November in Abidjan.

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Motsepe has also ruled himself out of a third term in 2029, and he has pledged the unanimous support of all 54 African associations for Gianni Infantino's re-election as FIFA president at the vote in Morocco next March.

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Several candidates are already preparing to succeed him. Among them is Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation and a member of CAF's executive committee.

Also in the running are Ahmed Yahya, president of the Mauritanian federation, Yacine Idriss Diallo, president of the Ivorian federation, and Souleiman Waberi of Djibouti.

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 Questions remain, too, over CAF's financial resources and the organisation of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. A June and July staging is still uncertain.

Push it back to the end of the year and the European calendar takes the hit.

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: