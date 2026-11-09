"An admission and a warning": Mourinho faces a fear that threatens Real Madrid's celebrations

José Mourinho has voiced his fears over the upcoming international break, with several Real Madrid players heading off to join their national teams despite needing rest and recovery from fatigue. The Portuguese warned of the consequences should they go without the necessary care in the weeks ahead.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the break has stirred unease at the Bernabeu. Real enter this period flying high after eight straight wins, yet the coaching staff fear their players could pick up further fatigue or injuries while away on international duty.

Mourinho admitted his worries after the win over Valencia at the Mestalla. "I'm telling you now that I'm worried about the international break, because if the players stay with me and my staff, we'll be able to give them excellent care during their recovery period, but they'll be with their national teams," he said.

He then sent a message to the national team coaches, urging them to consider the physical condition of Real's players and spare them any extra strain. "I've never coached a national team, but I understand their coaches' desire to work, and these players can't work right now. They need to rest so they can play later with their national teams," he explained.

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National team bosses put their own interests first, and Mourinho knows it. "I don't want to call anyone, not even my friend Carlo," he said, referring to Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid boss turned to the players called up by Brazil, among them Vinícius Júnior and Endrick. His concern lies less with how Ancelotti handles them and more with the risk of fatigue injuries, and he stressed that national teams must treat the players' recovery programmes with proper professionalism.

Mourinho signed off on the subject of his players leaving for international duty with a simple hope that the break passes without casualties. "Let's hope luck is on our side," he said.