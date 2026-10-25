An achievement from the age of legends: Mbappe surpasses Raul and continues to humiliate Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé added another chapter to his growing Clásico legend on Sunday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou. The France striker struck against Barcelona in the tenth round of the Spanish league, extending a record already stuffed with milestones.

Real's opener came from chaos. Diomande swung in a cross from the left, Gerard Martín failed to deal with it, and the ball cannoned off Mbappé, who redirected it past Joan García with his foot. He then grabbed a second in the 87th minute.

His numbers in the showpiece didn't stop there. The French network "Stats Foot" revealed a fresh scoring landmark for the Real Madrid man across Europe's major leagues.

Mbappé has now reached 258 goals in the top five leagues during his professional career, overtaking former Real Madrid legend Raúl González on 256.

The same network pointed out that Barcelona rank among the sides that have conceded the most goals to Mbappé in official matches. The Catalans have been beaten 14 times by the Frenchman, with only Montpellier ahead of them on 15, proof of his ruthless record against Barça.

Over on the statistics front, the "Mister Chip" account, which specialises in statistics, flagged up Mbappé's astonishing start in Clásico fixtures. He has 8 goals in his first 7 appearances in the historic meeting between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Only three players had ever managed "7 goals in the first 7 matches" across the Clásico's history, a rivalry stretching back more than 124 years. All of them did it over 75 years ago: Bernabéu in 1916, Samitier in 1932 and Pahiño in 1951.

Mbappé now sits alongside that rare group in the Clásico records. He has shown once again that he can leave his mark in one of the most famous and fiercely contested fixtures in world football.











