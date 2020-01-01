Amrabat handed Fiorentina debut against Hakimi’s Inter Milan

The Morocco international will feature in his maiden game for the Purple One as they face Antonio Conte’s men on Saturday evening

midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been handed his debut in Saturday’s game against Milan.

The 24-year-old was signed from Hellas Verona on January 31, 2020, however, he was loaned to the Mastiffs for the 2019-20 season. There, he featured in 15 English top-flight games with a goal to his credit.

With his return to Giuseppe Iachini’s fold, he will feature in his first game against Antonio Conte’s men at San Siro.

More teams

In a 4-4-2 formation, he will partner Gaetano Castrovilli, Giacomo Bonaventura and Franck Ribery in the middle as the Stadio Artemio Franchi giants chase their second league win on the bounce.

Also in the Purple One’s starting XI is Cote d’Ivoire international Christian Kouame who will partner Federico Chiesa upfront. Meanwhile, ’s Alfred Duncan will start the game from the bench.

Article continues below

Former and defender Achraf Hakimi will hope to make his bow as a substitute after he was excluded from Conte’s starting line-up.

The 21-year-old Morocco international moved permanently to on a five-year contract, with a reported fee of around €40 million.

Inter would be hoping to begin their 2020-21 campaign on a winning note.