Amorim unbeaten in Serie A but he has yet to convince fans and bookmakers: his sacking by Christmas is priced at 4.00

Eleven points from five matches, with three wins and two draws, keep AC Milan unbeaten in Serie A, the only side alongside the top three to manage that. The only blot so far is the heavy Europa League defeat to Benfica. That is the return Ruben Amorim has produced in his first five Serie A games in charge of AC Milan, yet it still does not seem enough to silence doubts over the Portuguese coach's future: according to betting analysts at Sisal and Snai, his dismissal by Christmas is priced at 4.00, shortened from 5.00 at the start of the season.





Still, scepticism continues to surround Amorim. In football there is never any time or patience, even for a manager who arrived in Italy only two months ago and inherited a squad that has undergone several changes. The whistles at San Siro after the already mentioned defeat to Benfica said plenty, and that night also revived AC Milan fans' dream of Antonio Conte, who was actually in the stands in Milan on that occasion. Victory against Lecce restored confidence in the Rossoneri and in Amorim, who after the international break will have to try to convince the sceptics.