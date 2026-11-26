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He did not talk about himself, nor did he seek personal glory. Instead, he gave all the credit to his players. That was how Ruben Amorim, the Milan coach, came across at the press conference after the thrilling 4-2 win over Olympiacos in Greece, on a crazy night when the Rossoneri confirmed they are a team who never give up.

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Amorim refused to take credit for himself or his changes in his post-match comments after Milan turned a two-goal deficit into a big win. He put it plainly: "Omari Hutchinson changed the course of the game more than I did."

The Portuguese coach added: "I didn't change the course of the game. Ramos came off because of pain, and the substitution was a natural move. In the second half, Olympiacos were very aggressive, and we knew they were capable of that, but we expected them to face greater difficulties. We need to understand the game better. Everything contributes to changing the course of a match."

For Amorim, the real turning point came elsewhere: "What changed the course of the game was the first goal. A 4-2 result is fantastic. I think the players and the coaching staff believed in the win, and I'm grateful to everyone. Today we showed that we can give more, and that we need everyone, but the spirit is there."

Asked whether he had pushed hard to sign Hutchinson in the last summer transfer window, Amorim was firm: "When we make a move at the club, we all agree. If one of us disagrees about a player, we turn to another option. When a player joins us, it's because everyone believes in him. We needed a player with this profile."

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He then turned to the winger's qualities: "Sometimes it's easy to notice his talent. He had a difficult season with Nottingham, but he shone with Ipswich. He's very strong in tight spaces and he has great potential, especially in a Milan shirt. He can make those moves with the ball repeatedly."

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Told he'd have to get used to the praise now, he flashed a confident smile: "No, I'll never get used to it. I'm ready for anything. I know we have to win the next game."

Fikayo Tomori came up too, with Amorim asked what guarantees the defender can offer: "I think we can consider any player a starter. Today, he has pace, which is very important, and he also has experience. When he comes on, he does his job perfectly."

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He kept going: "His age doesn't matter. He can improve a lot, and he can adapt to playing as a centre-back. I've changed my mind compared with the start of the season, and I'm grateful for that. Situations like this change the course of a team's season, and I'm happy about it. He has recovered from an injury, and today he was mentally ready too, and he showed his character. He has a lot of experience, and I'm grateful to the medical staff for that."

Moreira's celebration after scoring late on for Olympiacos drew a calm, clear response: "This won't happen again. Moreira is a young man who plays, but he has to mature. We know we wouldn't be happy if someone did that in front of our fans. It's my responsibility, but he didn't do it to cause offence. I apologise, but he didn't do it to cause offence."

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With that, Amorim closed the book on a crazy night in Athens. Milan proved they have the spirit, the character and the substitutes to turn any game around, and their coach showed he knows how to protect his players and give credit where it's due.