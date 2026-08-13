Among them a Al-Nassr legend: stars' predictions place Al-Hilal on the Roshan throne

Saudi football stars have predicted that Al-Hilal will be the champions of the new Saudi Roshn League season, among them a legend of their neighbour and traditional rival Al-Nassr.

The new Saudi League season kicks off today, Thursday, with three matches: Abha against Al-Hazm, Al-Shabab against Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Ahli against Al-Diriyah.

Hours before the first ball, former Al-Hilal stars Mohammed Al-Deayea and Nasser Al-Shamrani both backed "the Boss" to lift the title. Former Al-Nassr man Fahd Al-Hariri agreed.

Speaking on the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "Al-Saudiya" channel, Al-Hariri said: "It will be difficult for Al-Hilal not to win the Saudi League title for three consecutive seasons, after losing it in the past two seasons."

He added: "With the stability that Al-Hilal is experiencing, compared to the changes that have taken place in the situations at Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal will be the number one candidate."

He continued: "All the indicators confirm that Al-Hilal is the best, the finest, the most prepared, the most complete and the most stable, and with these incentives the fans should support the team in order to make the league a success."

Al-Shamrani echoed that verdict. "Al-Hilal is always a candidate for any competition it takes part in, and that is a fact, but the matter is also about the indicators, because we must be realistic in football, and Al-Hilal is going through a state of stability," he said.

Al-Deayea took a different line. He ruled out Al-Hilal winning the title with Italian coach Simone Inzaghi in charge, though he hoped a review by club owner Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal would iron out the coach's mistakes.

"Inzaghi must avoid the mistakes he made last season, and that will only happen through holding sessions with him, and this did not happen last season, where the Italian coach was number one at the club," he explained.

He concluded: "I expect the league champion to be Al-Hilal, followed by Al-Nassr, Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Ahli, then Al-Ittihad, who will not be able to compete."