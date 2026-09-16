Barcelona are moving to complete a notable deal from the Swedish league in the upcoming winter transfer window, a press report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper "Sweden's Expressen", one of Barcelona's scouts watched Monday's matchweek 21 fixture between Djurgården and GAIS Gothenburg at the 3Arena to track the progress of Bo Hegland, the 22-year-old Norwegian attacking midfielder.

The Norway Under-21 international shone in his side Djurgården's 2-0 win. The result lifted them to second in the standings, seven points behind leaders Sirius.

Hegland set up Kristian Lyng's opener, then grabbed the second himself.

He has eight goals and 15 assists in 21 league matches, a tally that ranks him among the 15 best goal creators in Europe in 2026.

A set-piece specialist, Hegland takes the corners and free-kicks and boasts an elegant right foot. He stands 1.85 metres tall.

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Contracted until 2029 and valued at 2.5 million euros by Transfermarkt, Hegland joined Djurgården in 2025 from the Norwegian club Moss, following a spell at Frigg, also in his homeland.

He also spent a brief stint with Italian side Lecce's Under-19s in 2023.

Recent months have seen his name linked with Newcastle, Anderlecht and Atlético Madrid.