Syria's Omar Al Somah, the former Al-Ahli striker, turned back the clock 15 years with a historic goal on Friday evening.

Al Somah featured for Al-Wahda in their 3-2 defeat to Al-Ahli Aleppo, a fixture in the current Syrian league season.

He did more than simply turn up. The Syrian striker netted the goal that hauled Al-Wahda level, before Al-Ahli Aleppo found a late winner in the closing minutes.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", it was Al Somah's first goal in the Syrian league since his move to Al-Wahda in the last summer transfer window.

For the 37-year-old, it marked a return to scoring in the Syrian league after almost 15 years, his last coming before he left Al-Futuwa for Kuwait's Al-Qadsia in 2011.

All of this unfolds with his historic record in the Saudi league under serious threat from Morocco's Abderrazak Hamdallah, the Al-Taawoun striker.

Hamdallah scored in Al-Taawoun's 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last Saturday, in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

That strike was the Moroccan's 160th in the Roshn League, making him the competition's second-highest scorer of all time, just one goal behind Al Somah.

Plenty of matches remain in the current season. Hamdallah could yet overtake Al Somah and become the historic top scorer of the Saudi league in the professional era.