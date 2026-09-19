Last season brought the biggest setback of Mateo Kovacic's career, with the Manchester City star spending most of it recovering from injury.

Kovacic managed just nine appearances for a total of 242 minutes, and here's the curious part: his absence from September to March barely dented his technical level once he was back on the pitch.

Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List report that Kovacic is planning to leave Manchester City in the upcoming winter transfer window.

According to the report, the Croatian felt frustrated and wanted out following Enzo Fernandez's arrival this summer, but the move collapsed for lack of time.

Tempting offers had piled up, particularly from Turkey, along with bids from Saudi Arabia. Italy came calling too.

Reconciling all those interests proved impossible, whether City's, Kovacic's or the other clubs', and time eventually ran out. The Croatian was forced to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

One month into the season, the picture was clear: Kovacic faces a difficult autumn of intermittent appearances.

Factor in his international fixtures, though, and he'll have racked up around 20 matches by the time the winter window opens. His contract with the Sky Blues runs until the summer of 2027.

Leaving the Etihad becomes the only sensible option after that. At 32, and having spent last season shuttling between surgery and recovery, Kovacic needs to play regularly and enjoy his football.

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