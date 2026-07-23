Amid Gulf interest: doubts grow over the future of Morocco's star in Europe

Nayef Aguerd could be on the move this summer, with fresh talk of a departure from Olympique de Marseille just a year after the Moroccan defender arrived from West Ham United for around 23 million euros.

French newspaper La Provence report that the question of the Morocco international's future has returned to the fore in recent days.

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His performances over recent seasons have kept him among the most sought-after defenders on the market, with several clubs eyeing him to bolster their backline.

A groin injury hampered Aguerd last season, cutting into both his number of appearances and his form. Even so, a host of Gulf clubs are watching his situation closely as they prepare a summer move.

Aguerd's contract with Marseille runs until June 2030, though media reports point to a release clause set at around 15 million euros.