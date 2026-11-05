Mohamed Morad, the media coordinator of Egypt's senior national team, has resigned from his post today, Thursday, ending five years with the Pharaohs' media staff. His time spanned the reign of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz right up to the current technical staff led by Hossam Hassan and his brother Ibrahim.

His exit lands at a turbulent moment for Hossam Hassan. The manager's future with Egypt hangs in the balance amid the personal disputes that have recently gripped the media between him and his ex-wife Dan Adam. Press reports suggest the football association has started weighing up alternatives ahead of a possible change at the top of the technical staff, though no official decision has emerged on whether Hassan stays or goes.

Morad broke the news in a statement on his official Facebook page, revealing that he had reached the decision after lengthy consideration. He insisted he had given everything to showcase the national team's media side over the years, often working alone at crucial moments.

Mohamed Morad said: "After lengthy consideration, I decided to leave the post of coordinator of Egypt's senior national football team after five years, starting from Queiroz up to the best, most important and most successful period with captain Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan, whom I hope the officials will support in the coming period if they want to build a strong national team."

Next matches EGY Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 15:00 MWI

He added: "I tried and worked as hard as I could to present the national team's media side in a distinguished manner. I was working alone throughout these years, the most important of which was the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and the most important and best tournament in my career and in the career of the national team and the Egyptians, namely the World Cup, and obtaining praise from FIFA for the media work of the tournament, and a special email was sent regarding this matter, despite working alone, whereas all the other national teams included at least four media coordinators."

He then turned his thanks to the officials who helped put him in the role, saying: "All success and support to the Egypt national team and the twins, and I thank many people who were the reason for my presence in this place, among them Ahmed Diab, Gamal Allam, Mohamed Yahya Lotfy, Walid El-Attar, Ola El-Shafei and Abdel Fattah Abdel Moneim, and I thank the respectable people on the board of directors."

Egypt's former media coordinator saved his sharpest words for one unnamed official inside the football association. He signed off with: "One last thing I say to the marginalised person in the football association: I stayed against your will and I left as I pleased."