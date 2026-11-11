Amid a storm of absences: France's expected line-up for the Italy clash

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France travel to face Italy on Thursday evening at the San Siro stadium in Milan, in a highly anticipated clash in the fifth round of Group 1 in League A of the UEFA Nations League.

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France top the group and are closing in on securing their qualification for the quarter-finals.

The network "RMC Sport" has revealed France's expected line-up against Italy. Captain Kylian Mbappé misses out, with Désiré Doué deployed as the centre-forward. Behind him sit the duo of Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise, while Rayan Cherki takes on the playmaking duties.

The expected line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan.

Defence: Adrien Truffert, Jérémy Jacquet or Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, Malo Gusto.

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Midfield: Adrien Rabiot, Lucas Da Cunha, Rayan Cherki.

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Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA Watch

Attack: Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, Michael Olise.

Mbappé's absence follows confirmation that he isn't ready to feature. Zidane announced during the press conference that the France captain would miss the clash with Italy after feeling slight muscular pain. The technical staff don't want to risk aggravating the injury, and Zidane voiced his hope of having him back for the Turkey match on Sunday.

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So Mbappé misses another match with France, having been sidelined for the previous three following an injury to his left knee during the clash with Turkey on 25 September.

France's absences don't stop at Mbappé. Zidane has also lost Aurélien Tchouaméni, Marcus Thuram and Pierre Kalulu to injuries, while Ousmane Dembélé, William Saliba and Jules Koundé are among a number of other players missing.

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To cover for Tchouaméni, the technical staff called up Paris Saint-Germain's Senny Mayulu to the senior team after he had been due to join the youth side. Elye Junior Cropi comes in for Thuram, and Saël Kumbedi replaces Kalulu.

This clash matters hugely for France, who top Group 1 with 10 points from four matches, with three wins and one draw. Italy sit second on 7 points and Belgium third on 6, while Turkey prop up the standings without a point.

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Avoid defeat against Italy and France are through to the quarter-finals. A win seals top spot and qualification too. Even a loss could see them advance, provided Belgium fail to beat Turkey.

The first-leg meeting between France and Italy ended 1-1 at the Stade de France. Olise put the hosts ahead before Alessandro Bastoni grabbed the equaliser for Italy.

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Italy's last win over France dates back to 6 September 2024, a 3-1 victory at the "Parc des Princes" in Paris that opened both sides' UEFA Nations League campaign.