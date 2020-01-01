AmaZulu complete Tshabalala, Memela signings

Usuthu have completed the signings of the ex-Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs stars

have unveiled their new signings for the upcoming Premier Soccer League ( ) season, with Siphiwe Tshabalala and Luvuyo Memela among the headline arrivals.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have also added ex- star Augustine Mulenga, while his former teammate Xola Mlambo is another new arrival to an increasingly strong roster.

Hebe Usuthu. It is now official who will be playing for @AmaZuluFootball, browse our timeline #AmazuluFC #warriorsreborn https://t.co/xtkJjTOX7j — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) October 19, 2020

36-year-old Tshabalala is the stand-out arrival, and arrives at AmaZulu following a storied career both domestically and in Europe.

More teams

As well as his 90 Bafana Bafana appearances, Shabba also made over 200 PSL appearances for , and also represented earlier in his career.

He’s been without a club since ending a brief spell at Turkish side BB Erzurumspor, and his trophy-winning experience—he was twice a PSL champion with Chiefs—represents a boost to his new employers.

Memela arrives at AmaZulu after leaving Orlando Pirates, with Buccaneers confirming earlier in the week that contract talks with the 33-year-old had been halted.

He spent five years with Bucs after leaving Cape Town All Stars, establishing himself as a key player with the domestic heavyweights during that period.

He wasn’t involved in the squad that defeated in the MTN8 quarter-final on Saturday, fuelling rumours of an imminent departure, while Pirates’ decision to hand Deon Hotto Memela’s Number 11 shirt also suggested that an exit was near.

Makhehleni Makhaula, Sicelo Mkhize, Siphelele Nene, Thembela Sikhakhane, Limbikani Mzava, Samkelo Mgwazela and Siphelele Mthembu are the other signings unveiled by AmaZulu, while Mulenga confirmed his imminent arrival last week after his own Pirates career came to an end.

The considerable recruitment drive is testament to AmaZulu’s renewed ambition under businessman Sandile Zungu, whose successes with Zungu Investment Company have allowed him to invest heavily in order to restore the Warriors to their former glory.

Article continues below

The Sowetan reported earlier this week that both Tshabalala and Memela will begin training with their new employers on Monday, as AmaZulu look to target a top four finish this term and push for continental qualification.

AmaZulu ended the 2019-20 PSL season in 13th place, only evading the bottom two places by one spot.

One of ’s oldest clubs, they were winners of the National Professional Soccer League (NASL) in 1972.