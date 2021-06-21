Amad Diallo: How ‘idol’ Pogba influenced Manchester United move

The Ivorian winger arrived in England to continue his career with the Red Devils and has spoken of how the French star influenced in his decision

Manchester United prodigy Amad Diallo has said the chance to play alongside his idol Paul Pogba was a major factor in his decision to join the Red Devils.

The Cote d’Ivoire international arrived at Old Trafford rated as one of the most exciting talents playing in Europe.

Despite making just five first-team appearances for Serie A side Atalanta, scoring one goal, Diallo penned a four-and-half-year contract to be tied to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad until June 2025.

He has revealed that playing with the 2018 World Cup winner was a major draw for him

"I met him when I was a kid at that trial at Juventus. After the session, they asked me who I would like to have a photo with, and I asked for Paul. He was my idol,” the youngster was quoted by Daily Star.

“Then, when I received the bid from United and I realised that Paul was here, I didn’t have to think twice and I wanted to come here straight away.

“To be playing with him five years later is incredible. I could not possibly ever imagine it happening.

“But these things happen once in a lifetime and, when such occasions come along, you have to seize them.

"To play with Paul five years later is unbelievable, and hard to describe, really."

Having scored in United’s 1-1 draw versus AC Milan in last season’s Europa League encounter, the Ivorian wonderkid wrote his name in the English club’s history books

He became the youngest player of a non-English background to find the net for the English team in a European championship at the age of 18 years and 243 days.

Remarkably, his maiden effort came with a first-ever shot for the team in just his third appearance for the Old Trafford giants.

Another record that tumbled for Diallo saw him become the first player from Cote d’Ivoire to find the net for United in the Champions League and Europa League combined.

Former England international Rio Ferdinand had likened the winger to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese great was lured to England from Sporting Lisbon as an 18-year-old in 2003 before going on to take the world by storm.