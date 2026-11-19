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Former Brazil star Dani Alves has attracted widespread attention with his latest comments, after speaking about the major transformation his life underwent during his time in detention in Spain, comparing his years of shining on the football pitch, when he was earning millions of euros, with his experience inside prison.

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Alves insists faith has given him a sense of happiness and fulfilment he never found during his playing career.

He made the comments during one of his religious talks as an evangelical preacher, looking back on the 14 months he spent in Brians 2 prison near Barcelona. He explained that he received 113 euros for the work he did inside.

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Alves told the audience: "I was earning millions of euros, thank God, but in prison, earning 113 euros, I was happier than I was when I was earning millions."

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Describing his relationship with God and how his outlook on life has changed, he continued: "I ask a lot of questions. I am a child before Him. I ask Him about everything."

The talk is one of a series of religious events and gatherings Alves has taken part in recently. Since turning to evangelical preaching, he has spoken publicly about his time in prison and what he describes as the spiritual transformation he went through.

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Alves, 43, was arrested in January 2023 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

A court sentenced him to four and a half years in prison in February 2024. He was provisionally released in March of that year after paying one million euros in bail, having spent around 14 months in pre-trial detention.

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Then, in March 2025, the top court in the Spanish region of Catalonia overturned his conviction and acquitted him on appeal. It ruled that the earlier verdict contained a number of inconsistencies and that the evidence was insufficient to rule out the presumption of innocence.

On the pitch, Alves wore the shirts of several of Europe's biggest clubs, most notably Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, and won a host of domestic and continental titles.

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The legendary right-back ranks among the most decorated players in football history, with 46 official titles to his name, according to Barcelona's statistics.

In 409 official matches for the Catalan club, the Brazilian defender scored 23 goals and won 23 trophies, including three Champions League titles and six La Liga crowns.

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He also won Serie A with Juventus and the French league title twice with Paris Saint-Germain.

For Brazil, he played 126 matches, lifting the Copa America twice, in 2007 and 2019, and the Confederations Cup twice, in 2009 and 2013.