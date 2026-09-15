Álvarez's future pushes him to the edge of the abyss: psychological crises and medical consultation

The saga surrounding Julian Alvarez's future left a significant psychological mark on the Atletico Madrid striker, according to press reports. His future dominated the conversation throughout the summer transfer window, fuelled above all by Barcelona's interest in signing him.

In the end, the Argentine chose to stay in the Spanish capital and continue his journey with Atletico. The period proved brutal, though. His own club's fans jeered him on his return, and he was still carrying the disappointment of losing the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina.





Alvarez endured "major crises" that pushed him to "the edge of the abyss", according to the programme "El Chiringuito", brought on by the uncertainty hanging over his future.









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The 26-year-old even sought medical consultation "in order to get out of this state", reports claim, such was the strain he faced.

Atletico are now trying to rally round the player, help him through a turbulent summer and refocus his mind on the team.

Alvarez had spoken openly about his doubts over his future at Atletico before finally settling his position and staying with Los Rojiblancos, even if remaining was not his first choice.

He has featured in 3 matches across all competitions this season, providing a single assist in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League.