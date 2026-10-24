Álvarez breaks his long silence on the Barcelona dream: if I were in their shoes, I would be angry!

Julian Alvarez had a message for the Atletico Madrid faithful. The Argentine striker fired the Rojiblancos to a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna, latching onto a superb pass from Grimaldo to settle the game and claim the man of the match award.

Alvarez found himself at the centre of one of the most controversial sagas of recent transfer windows. During the World Cup, he hinted at a desire to leave Atletico and chase his dream move to Barcelona.

Leading the line, he drifted between the lines to brilliant effect. In a match short on attacking quality, nobody shone brighter, and the goal was his second of the week.

His strike was his first league goal at the Wanda Metropolitano. Afterwards, Alvarez was quick to apologise to the supporters for his earlier comments.

The Argentine striker said: "I would like to apologise to our fans for my words. I was wrong in the way I spoke and in the timing of my comments, and I understand their anger. If I were in their position, I would feel angry too, especially given the support they have constantly shown me."

He added: "The past few weeks have been full of support, and I now need to focus on developing and improving. They stood by me throughout this period, and the time has come for me to work hard, because we have some very important things ahead of us."

Turning to his physical and technical condition, Alvarez explained: "I feel I am in a good state, and I am grateful to my team-mates who supported me and stood by me a great deal. I am working on improving, and in the recent matches I felt a development on the physical level and in dealing with the ball."

He also tied his mental state to his form on the grass, saying: "When you feel content in your life, that is reflected in your performance on the pitch and in everything. We spend a long time at home, and everything that happens affects us, but I now feel that I am in a good state and ready to compete for everything."

Signing off, the striker voiced his hope of winning the fans back: "We hope to win their affection again, through hard work and humility, and to thank them for everything they have given us during this period."