As Sky reports, officials from the German record champions have already met the player's representatives. Further talks were scheduled for Monday.

Vincent Kompany is also said to be a big admirer of Gabriel and, despite being only 15, he would reportedly go straight into the first-team plans if he moved. The finances, though, would be a major stumbling block. Alongside a training compensation fee for the Red Devils, a substantial overall package would likely be needed, which the teenager's camp around star agent Ali Barat are demanding. The talk is of a salary in the single-digit millions and a hefty signing-on fee.

According to the report, other interested top clubs would meet those demands without hesitation. Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG in particular are understood to be monitoring Gabriel's situation very closely. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have, according to Sky , withdrawn from the race for the attacking player.

No European passport: how JJ Gabriel wants to make a transfer possible

That could soon be offset by another issue being resolved. When he turns 16 on Tuesday, Gabriel can sign a scholarship contract in England, but he cannot sign a professional contract until he is 17. Because of international transfer rules following Brexit, he would only be allowed to move to a European club at 18. The origins of his parents - father from Ireland, mother from Cyprus - do, however, provide a loophole. According to information from Sky, Gabriel now wants to apply for a passport in Cyprus. That would make a move possible as early as January.

A stay in Manchester, meanwhile, is all but off the table. Gabriel is even said to have asked United to cancel his registration with the club. The move caused a "shock" at United and was "almost unprecedented", according to the Telegraph.

Michael Carrick recently spoke cryptically about the matter: "I just think we have to be really careful in this whole situation. He is a boy, he is 15, and the most important thing for me - and also from the club's point of view - is definitely looking after our young players. Their welfare, their wellbeing, their public presence. And I think we all really need to be aware of that in this situation. As a club, we are of course all involved in these talks. I just think we have to be very careful with it."

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JJ Gabriel has already made his Manchester United debut

Gabriel has been with the Red Devils' academy since he was 11 and scored 23 goals in 23 Under-18 matches last season, earning him the Under-18 Premier League's best player award. In August, he also made his professional debut in a friendly and became the youngest United player in the club's history to appear for the first team.

This season, he already has four goal involvements in two matches for the Under-21s. On his Youth League debut, Gabriel scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 home win over Sabah.