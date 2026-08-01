Barcelona confirmed on Friday evening that Jesse Bisiwu is joining from Club Brugge. The attacker has signed a five-year deal until 2031.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Barca are paying the Belgian top-flight club a sizeable fee of €8.5 million. Brugge have also secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

That fee looks high at first glance, given the 18-year-old has yet to make a top-flight appearance. He joined Brugge in 2020 as a 12-year-old and has developed there ever since. At just 15, he had already made his debut for the B team in the Belgian second division.

Barcelona excited by Jesse Bisiwu despite no top-flight appearance for Brugge

Last season, the left winger forced his way into the B team at times and made 15 second-division appearances. He also played for Brugge's Under-19s in the Youth League, producing three goals and one assist in eight matches. The Belgians reached the final and only lost on penalties to Real Madrid, although Bisiwu only came on shortly before the end of the showpiece.

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A first-team debut for Brugge never arrived for the Belgium Under-19 international. "Barca have secured a winger who has a bright future ahead of him because of his pace, physicality and dribbling ability," the Spanish champions described Bisiwu in their transfer announcement.

On the international stage, Bisiwu caught the eye at last year's European Under-17 Championship, providing two assists in four matches as Belgium reached the semi-finals. At Barca, he is initially expected to get match practice with the second team, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football. However, Hansi Flick is also expected to bring him into first-team training regularly and gradually introduce the new signing to the high level.