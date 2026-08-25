Alternatives to Noah Atubolu: Eintracht Frankfurt are apparently eyeing top clubs

Eintracht Frankfurt's goalkeeping merry-go-round is gathering pace again just days before the Bundesliga season starts. That was expected at the latest after the 7-0 hammering in the friendly against Brentford, because coach Adi Hütter then made it clear internally that he did not want to start the season with either Kaua Santos or Michael Zetterer as number one. Noah Atubolu of SC Freiburg has since emerged on SGE's radar as their preferred candidate.

Despite what his agent recently claimed, Zetterer is now actually on the verge of a move to Leeds United. That is according to kicker. The report says a visit by Zetterer to Leeds at the weekend prompted a rethink. The 31-year-old can now see himself moving to the Premier League as deputy to James Trafford. A fee of five million euros is said to be the target. Frankfurt paid exactly that amount to Werder Bremen for Zetterer only last summer.

So does Zetterer's departure clear the way for Atubolu to move to the Hessian metropolis? Not quite. The 24-year-old remains Eintracht's preferred option for the regular starting spot in goal this season, but talks with SC Freiburg could prove complicated.

Transfer of Noah Atubolu? Eintracht Frankfurt look at Europe's top clubs

According to kicker, it is considered extremely unlikely that Eintracht can, or even want to, meet the minimum demanded 15 million euros for Atubolu. Most recently, a special transfer model was floated, under which Atubolu would first extend his contract in Freiburg, then move to SGE on loan, with Eintracht in turn accepting an obligation to buy.

With that situation so complicated, Eintracht's decision-makers around Markus Krösche are now turning to the benches of Europe's top clubs in search of cheaper alternatives. According to the report, SSC Napoli in particular and unnamed clubs in London are especially in focus.

At Napoli, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who was signed for big money only last season, has apparently for the time being lost the battle with Alex Meret for the regular place between the posts. At the start of the season, at least, the 29-year-old Meret was in goal against Genoa. At Arsenal, Kepa Arrizabalaga, once the world's most expensive goalkeeper, is only number two behind David Raya. At Chelsea, Robert Sanchez is number one and Mike Penders is number two. At Tottenham, the 37-year-old veteran Martin Dubravka occupies the backup position behind Antonin Kinsky.

Frankfurt may also still have to find a number two, because a season on the bench for the still only 23-year-old Kaua Santos would be a lost year. "If another door should open somewhere for the Brazilian, it could lead to a major goalkeeping reshuffle," writes kicker.

One alternative there could be Florian Kastenmeier, who is still currently without a club. The former Fortuna Düsseldorf captain has already had numerous offers, all of which he turned down, from Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC or Hannover 96, for example. It is questionable whether the 29-year-old considers a reserve role more attractive than a starting position in Berlin. Instead, Kastenmeier is said to be keen on a move abroad, but at present there is reportedly very little movement there.

Getty



