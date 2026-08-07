French newspaper L'Equipe reports that Borussia Dortmund and the Reds have emerged as the favourites in the race for the 18-year-old attacking talent.

Mbaye himself is said to be open to leaving Paris, with his game time next season likely to be limited by the exceptional quality in the French side's attack.

Last season, Mbaye had already hoped to play a bigger role under coach Luis Enrique, though almost all of his 29 appearances that season came as a substitute off the bench. According to L'Equipe, the 18-year-old wants a move to a club where he can play regularly. At PSG, he sees no chance of things improving quickly.

In a personal conversation, Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are even said to have told Mbaye that a transfer could be the best solution for all parties. A loan deal is just as possible as a permanent sale. The attacking player is still under contract at PSG until 2028.

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BVB apparently see Mbaye as an El Mala alternative

Interested clubs are not in short supply. Alongside BVB and Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Manchester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also said to have made enquiries about the Senegalese winger.

BVB's interest has been documented for some time. Around three weeks ago, Fabrizio Romano reported for the first time that Dortmund were looking at the 18-year-old.

Recently, the Black and Yellows completed the transfer of Konstantinos Karetsas from KRC Genk, although sporting managing director Lars Ricken announced that BVB's transfer business for this summer was not necessarily over. Further attacking players could still arrive, especially if striker Serhou Guirassy leaves. Cologne's Said El Mala is regarded as the most promising candidate.

For BVB, signing the exceptional German talent has a significantly higher priority than signing Mbaye. Bild recently reported that BVB will go all-in in the transfer poker for El Mala in the coming days and submit an offer beyond their own pain threshold. Mbaye could be a sensible alternative if negotiations with Cologne fail. It is financially out of the question for BVB to sign both wingers.

At the last World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Mbaye featured in all four of Senegal's matches. He scored his only goal of the tournament against France in the first group game.