Real Madrid confirmed a new summer signing on Thursday evening, adding one of Spain's brightest young prospects.

The Spanish giants announced the arrival of 21-year-old Ghanaian defender Oscar Nasi from Granada. He joins the reserve side "Castilla" as part of the club's push to nurture young talent.

Nasi can play at centre-back and right-back. Standing 1.85 metres tall, he brings physical strength and tactical flexibility.

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The defender joined Granada's academy in 2023 from the "Emmanuel City" academy in Ghana, and he climbed swiftly through the club's ranks. He rose to the reserve side and made his first appearance with the senior team in the Spanish second division during the 2024-2025 season.

This season, Nasi featured in Granada's opening two matches in the second division. That form sharpened Real Madrid's interest, having tracked his progress since last season.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the deal is worth around two million euros. The player will sign a two-year contract, with the option to extend it to five years should he be promoted to Real Madrid's first team.

Moving to "Castilla" marks a fresh chapter for Nasi after he turned heads at Granada. The Spanish club saw in his physical qualities and defensive versatility a player with genuine room to grow inside the "La Fabrica" academy system.

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