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Alphonso Davies is injured again. How long he will be out remains unclear. Bayern Munich face a difficult question once more.

More than 600 days after his last start for Canada, Alphonso Davies returned to the national team's starting line-up on Saturday. Just six minutes later, his much-celebrated comeback was over . The 26-year-old slipped awkwardly without contact from an opponent, then left the pitch shaking his head.

Assistant coach Mauro Biello and the federation initially described it, somewhat cryptically, as a "lower-body injury". The painful truth has since emerged: Davies has suffered another muscle fibre tear in his thigh. He will be "out for the time being", the German record champions said cautiously on Monday . Given Davies' history, he is expected to be out for weeks. A return before December would be a surprise, and he may not play again until after the winter break.

Bayern have lost Davies at a bad time for several reasons. His absence also revives a difficult question.

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Did Alphonso Davies have a regular starting place at Bayern Munich?

Davies has been back to his best for Bayern since autumn. Just weeks after Nathaniel Brown's arrival, the lightning-quick fan favourite showed why he is among the club's highest earners. Davies kept the new signing out of the side on the left of defence and won back his regular starting place .

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Before the international break, he also impressed one position further forward as Luis Diaz's replacement in the important matches against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, and for parts of the game against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern signed no back-up for Diaz in the summer, in part because Davies is a natural left winger . The Colombian is also unlikely to return against 1. FC Köln on Friday, despite having asked for a signing to ease his workload.

With Serge Gnabry (serious thigh injury) and Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis ligament tear) still sidelined for some time, Brown may have to help out in attack again, as he did at the start of the season. Jamal Musiala is close to returning to the squad but is unlikely to be ready to start. That probably leaves Konrad Laimer or the recently out-of-form Josip Stanisic to fill in at left-back.

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Hiroki Ito is another option in theory. Injury-free for the first time in a long while, the Japanese player has played only 115 minutes this season. He did complete 90 minutes against second-division side 1. FC Magdeburg in the DFB Cup at the end of October, but at centre-back. He is evidently no longer a serious option in coach Vincent Kompany's plans.

Davies was deeply frustrated after going off at the weekend. Following a muscle bundle tear in the closing stages of last season, he had even held back at the World Cup in his home country, playing just 16 minutes and drawing considerable criticism from Canadian supporters. He was "a little frustrated and angry", Davies told Canadian sports broadcaster OneSoccer. It was "no fun" to keep suffering thigh injuries. "I lost it in the dressing room; I didn't know what was going on," Davies explained, admitting that he had also broken a few bins.

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How often has Alphonso Davies been injured at Bayern Munich?

Davies' lengthy injury record makes that reaction understandable. This is already his fourth muscle fibre tear since December 2024. He has missed 129 matches since arriving in Munich in January 2019. Since his lucrative contract extension in early 2025 alone, he has accumulated more days out than some footballers do in an entire professional career. It began with the most serious injury of his career to date:

24 March to 8 December 2025: cruciate ligament tear (including time needed to regain fitness in training)

4 January to 15 January 2026: illness

22 February to 9 March 2026: muscle fibre tear

11 March to 2 April 2026: thigh injury

7 May to 11 June 2026: muscle injury

since 15 November 2026: muscle fibre tear

Davies has repeatedly struggled with muscular problems since his cruciate ligament injury, which he also suffered while with the national team. The federation initially failed to diagnose it, leading to a bitter dispute with Bayern . Such problems are far from uncommon in professional football. A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine shows that almost one in three professionals experiences this "phenomenon" within the first year after returning. According to the study, the risk rises to more than two and a half times that of uninjured players if they have needed an operation to reconstruct a cruciate ligament.

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About 32.5 per cent suffer at least one muscle injury within the first twelve months of their return, compared with about 12.5 per cent in the healthy comparison group. Davies' first two muscle fibre tears, however, came a few months before his cruciate ligament tear.

Davies also keeps having problems in the same place. Having four injuries in the back of the thigh "is something you have to be very careful about. If you keep suffering the same injury, something could give way eventually, and then we're talking about an operation. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really tough," he said.

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Davies and coach Jesse Marsch also revealed to OneSoccer that he had felt "a bit of pain towards my knee, at the lower end of my hamstring" before the match. The medical staff took it seriously and arranged an MRI scan, but it showed nothing abnormal. "It showed there was no problem. So I said: OK."

Davies now wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", "focus on my recovery and try to come back as quickly and safely as possible".

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Do Bayern Munich now even want to sell Alphonso Davies?

His latest setback again raises the question of whether Bayern were right to extend his contract until 2030. After lengthy negotiations, the management team led by sporting director Max Eberl eventually gave him a reported basic salary of €15 million, which can allegedly rise considerably through bonuses. He also received a signing-on fee of around €20 million.

Bayern did take precautions, however. According to Sport Bild , the club continue to pay Davies' salary in full for three to four months if he is out through injury, whereas the period for Jamal Musiala, for example, is six months . Like any other employer, FCB are normally required to guarantee only six weeks of continued pay in the event of illness. From the seventh week, Germany's statutory health insurance fund takes over, with payments capped at €5,812.50 gross per month.

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Given his hefty salary, rumours circulated in the spring, reported by kicker among others, that Davies was no longer unsellable . The latest setback fuels doubts about whether Davies can shake off his injury troubles and whether Bayern would be better off parting ways with him. Brown offers a top alternative and is also a Germany international. On the other hand, few clubs would offer such a lavish salary to a left-back with Davies' injury history.

Bayern face a dilemma. Davies could yet return quickly to his previous level, making the question of a sale irrelevant. By then, he will at least have put the difficult year after his cruciate ligament injury behind him.