Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed why Levi Colwill and Moisés Caicedo were left out of the Blues' starting line-up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, in the third round of the Premier League.

Alonso has made a winning start, seeing off Fulham (3-2) and Brighton (4-3) in his first two games. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat Coventry City (3-0) and Aston Villa (1-0).

Colwill drops to the substitutes' bench after starting the first two matches. Caicedo misses out on the squad altogether.

Speaking to "Sky Sports" minutes before kick-off, Alonso said: "Colwill is not in the starting line-up because he suffered minor discomfort during the week."

On Caicedo's absence, he explained, according to the "BBC": "He was close to playing. But there is no point in taking a risk at this moment. We have to be careful."

Turning to his friendship with Mikel Arteta, Alonso concluded: "I am looking forward to seeing him. But once the referee blows his whistle, the match will begin."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums