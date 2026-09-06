Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

Translated by

Alonso: there is no point risking the Chelsea star against Arsenal

Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
X. Alonso
M. Caicedo
L. Colwill
England
Spain
Ecuador

The Spanish coach refuses to take the risk

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has revealed why Levi Colwill and Moisés Caicedo were left out of the Blues' starting line-up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, in the third round of the Premier League.

Alonso has made a winning start, seeing off Fulham (3-2) and Brighton (4-3) in his first two games. Arsenal, meanwhile, beat Coventry City (3-0) and Aston Villa (1-0).

Colwill drops to the substitutes' bench after starting the first two matches. Caicedo misses out on the squad altogether.

Speaking to "Sky Sports" minutes before kick-off, Alonso said: "Colwill is not in the starting line-up because he suffered minor discomfort during the week."

On Caicedo's absence, he explained, according to the "BBC": "He was close to playing. But there is no point in taking a risk at this moment. We have to be careful."

Turning to his friendship with Mikel Arteta, Alonso concluded: "I am looking forward to seeing him. But once the referee blows his whistle, the match will begin."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google