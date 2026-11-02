Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says Chelsea are finally seeing the best of Romeo Lavia, with the midfielder now in good shape after shaking off the injury problems that have dogged him.

The 22-year-old had struggled physically ever since joining Chelsea from Southampton in 2023. He had never managed a full 90-minute competitive match in a Blues shirt, until last week's clash with Liverpool in the English Football League Cup.

Lavia then went one better. He played the full match for the second time in just four days, following an outstanding display in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Alonso told Chelsea's official website: "We know that Romeo feels better, and that he has become stronger and more confident in his ability to play more minutes and take on a greater workload."

"He went from playing the full match at Anfield to delivering this performance, with this energy, against Manchester United, in less than 72 hours," he added. "Sometimes the mental side is more important than the physical capabilities, and now Lavia is in a good mental state."

Few managers understand controlling the tempo of a midfield better than Alonso, who played at the highest level for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Spain. That is why he was keen to praise what Lavia produced against the Red Devils.

"It was a top-class performance," the Chelsea boss continued. "Over the past three weeks, I have watched Romeo produce his best level."

"His performance was very complete from a midfielder's point of view," he went on. "He did a lot of good things, and I am happy for him, because he deserves great praise."

"He did many things correctly, and he was always the link between the defence and the attacking players, and he succeeded in switching the direction of play, made many correct decisions, and showed great liveliness and a competitive spirit," Alonso added.

He signed off: "It is not just about this match, but rather he has been producing a very good level over the past two or three weeks, and I am very happy for him."