Just €7.5 million. That is all Real Madrid appear to have brought in from transfers so far in the summer of 2026. Fran Garcia joined Real Betis in Seville for €4 million, while Mario Martin, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, has now signed permanently for Madrid's LaLiga rivals for €3.5 million.

Look closer, though, and Real have actually funded all of their business so far this summer through player sales. Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate arrived on free transfers, while Real paid €20 million to Inter Milan for Denzel Dumfries and prised Marc Cucurella away from Chelsea for €55 million. Add the €15 million fee that became due to get new head coach Jose Mourinho out of his ongoing contract at Benfica, and Los Blancos have invested €90 million to date.

Even so, the club still have a clearly positive transfer balance on the books. The reason lies in a clever move Real have used consistently in recent years whenever they let a talent leave. More than €110 million has flowed into the royal coffers for players who were not even part of last season's squad, including the €3.5 million for the recently loaned-out Mario Martin. There has been virtually no loss of personnel, but there has been major and hugely important income that at first glance almost went unnoticed.

Getty Images

How? The magic word is sell-on clause. Or, more precisely, a generous sell-on clause worth a full 50 per cent. The most prominent example is a newly crowned world champion. Victor Munoz has been entitled to call himself that since 19 July, even though he did not play a single minute for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Now 23, the Barcelona-born forward was once released by the youth set-up of Real's arch-rivals Barca before moving to Madrid at the age of 18. With a breakthrough into the first team looking out of reach, Real allowed Munoz to join CA Osasuna in 2025. There the attacking player took off, became a Spain international and was worth €40 million to Liverpool. Which brings us back to the sell-on clause: half of that went into Real's accounts, a quickly earned €20 million. Better still for Los Blancos, they had already received a €25 million fee from Osasuna for Munoz last year, so the total rises to €45 million from a player with just four appearances for the senior team.

Mario Gila's move to Milan brings Real Madrid €15 million

Meanwhile, €15 million simply dropped into the royal coffers in the case of Mario Gila. Like Munoz, the centre-back comes from Barcelona, and Real brought him into their youth ranks from Espanyol at the age of 18. Gila later managed only two brief appearances for the first team, but through Castilla the defender showed enough to earn bigger opportunities elsewhere. Lazio signed him in 2022 and, not long ago, Gila moved on to AC Milan for a €30 million fee. Real were entitled to 50 per cent of that.

Under the radar, another €21.75 million also found its way from Bournemouth to the Bernabeu. €9.25 million of that came from Alex Jimenez for his youth club. The wide player spent years developing in Real's academy before moving, still as an Under-19 player, initially on loan to AC Milan in 2023, with a permanent switch to San Siro following a year later. Jimenez never made a single appearance for Los Blancos' first team, but his move from Milan to Bournemouth still earned the club a handsome seven-figure sum from their academy graduate. The 21-year-old had already been loaned from Milan to England last season, and Bournemouth have now exercised the €18.5 million option to buy before loaning Jimenez to Fiorentina a little later.

Next season, Alvaro Rodriguez will actually be active at Bournemouth. Real once signed the centre-forward at Under-17 level from Girona and, unlike Jimenez, Rodriguez at least managed the odd appearance in the first team. He played 10 times for Real's senior side and produced one particularly special moment. Sent on for the final quarter-hour in the city derby against Atletico in February 2023, Rodriguez rescued the side then coached by Carlo Ancelotti from defeat against their local rivals with his equaliser for 1-1. The provider: none other than Luka Modric.

Real Madrid: Nico Paz accounts for the biggest chunk of income

Most of all, though, the Spanish runners-up owe the biggest slice of the well over €110 million in almost unnoticed transfer income to another sell-on clause. Nico Paz, one of the biggest talents from the club's own academy, was sold by Real to Como in 2024. There the attacking midfielder developed superbly, but his immediate future does not lie in Madrid, rather still in Como. Real did trigger the buy-back clause worth €9 million, but for what was probably €60 million the Italians kept Paz in their ranks. Set against each other, that makes €51 million for Real, who have also secured another buy-back option for 2027.

Nor may Real have reached the end of the road with this lucrative sell-on model this summer. With Sergio Arribas, Los Blancos could soon earn money from another player who was no longer in the squad most recently. The attacking midfielder, developed by Real, has made himself interesting to bigger clubs with an outstanding season for Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria, producing 33 direct goal involvements in 47 appearances. Benfica are reportedly knocking particularly loudly for Arribas, with a €12 million fee under discussion. €6 million of that would promptly land in Madrid.