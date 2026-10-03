Almere City hand FC Volendam their fifth (!) consecutive away defeat in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie

Almere City beat FC Volendam in Saturday evening's Keuken Kampioen Divisie top clash. Enzo Cornelisse made the difference before half-time in Flevoland as Almere moved provisionally into second, while Volendam, who have now lost all five of their away matches this season, dropped back to 11th. The other three matches all ended level.

Almere City - FC Volendam 1-0

Almere City were on top in the first half against FC Volendam. Jamie Jacobs went close to the opener, but his effort came back off the bar.

Cornelisse struck in the 37th minute to finish off a wonderful move and make it 1-0. Almere then had chances in the second half to put the game to bed.

But their finishing kept letting them down. Emmanuel Poku shot just wide, then hit the post as well. In the very last seconds, Almere goalkeeper Wessel Speel preserved the three points by winning a one-on-one with substitute Frederik Ihler.

FC Den Bosch - FC Dordrecht 1-1

The first half finished goalless. Senne Vugts broke the deadlock early in the second period when the midfielder cut inside and fired into the near corner to make it 0-1.

FC Den Bosch still found a leveller with ten minutes to go. The referee pointed to the spot after a handball and Kévin Monzialo calmly sent the penalty past Tim Coremans.

Den Bosch then went close to snatching it. Monzialo served it up for Stan Maas, only for Coremans to pull off a brilliant save.

RKC Waalwijk - FC Emmen 1-1

RKC led inside half an hour after a fine move. Ryan Fage crossed for Jesse van der Haar, who finished coolly for his third goal in the last three matches: 1-0.

Emmen levelled after an hour despite Waalwijk's strong first half. Bryan Van Hove set off on a dribble, carried it a very long way and decided to try his luck. His emphatic strike flew in for 1-1.

Jack Cooper-Love could still have won it for Emmen, but squandered a big chance and then saw a fierce effort smartly turned away by RKC goalkeeper Mark Spenkelink.

FC Eindhoven - De Graafschap 2-2

Rayan Buifrahi produced the standout moment of the first half in the 22nd minute. The midfielder collected the ball after a cross from Raf van de Riet and thundered it into the top-right corner to make it 1-0.

After the break, Gabriele Finocchiaro equalised. The Juventus loanee took the ball from Mark Diemers, beat several Eindhoven players and fired in via a leg for 1-1.

De Graafschap then turned it around with 20 minutes to go through Kyano Kwint, who scored from a Fedde de Jong assist. Their 1-2 lead lasted only two minutes, with Siegert Baartmans getting across his man after a cross from Guus Beaumont and tapping in for 2-2.



