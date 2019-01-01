Alli forced off with suspected hamstring injury in Fulham win

The midfielder has added to the mounting injury crisis at Spurs and could now face a spell on the sidelines

The England international was competing with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon near the touchline when he appeared to overstretch.

Alli instantly clutched the back of his leg and then sat upright by the advertising boards, seemingly in considerable pain.

The incident ultimately resulted in the midfielder being replaced by Georges-Kevin Nkoudou with just four minutes of normal time left.

Speaking after the game manager Mauricio Pochettino was not sure how severe the problem is.

"It is in the left hamstring, I hope it is not a massive problem, but we will need to assess,” the Argentinian coach said.

“Some injuries appear in a period with a more busy schedule and another opportunity opens the door for players not consistently in the starting XI or on the bench. It is great opportunity for different players to show quality."

Article continues below

Should Alli be ruled out for a number of weeks it will come as real blow for Pochettino, who this week lost Harry Kane until March through injury.

Spurs also are without Heung-min Son, who is on international duty with South Korean, while Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama are also injured for the foreseeable future.

However, Pochettino will be relieved by the return of Eric Dier. The 25-year-old missed the busy Christmas period after having his appendix removed but returned in latter stages on the win against Fulham.



More to follow...