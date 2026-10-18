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Wout WeghorstESPN
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Allard Lindhout halts Twente v Utrecht; Wout Weghorst is furious

FC Twente vs FC Utrecht
FC Twente
FC Utrecht
Eredivisie

Play stopped after 63 minutes of the match between FC Twente and FC Utrecht. Trouble broke out at Grolsch Veste after Ángel Alarcón made it 1-2. 

Scoring his second goal for the visitors in fine style, the Spaniard celebrated wildly in front of Twente's fervent supporters. 

Several cups landed on the pitch. Lindhout immediately stopped the match. Both teams left the pitch and headed towards the tunnel. 

Wout Weghorst was furious. The striker believes Álarcon's provocative gestures prompted the Twente supporters to throw their cups onto the pitch. 

Lindhout eventually decided there was no need to bring all the players inside. They waited on the touchline for a few minutes before the match quickly resumed. With 25 minutes remaining, Utrecht lead 1-2.

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Wout WeghorstESPN

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