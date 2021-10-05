'All or Nothing' Bayern Munich documentary: How to watch on Amazon & full details
Bayern will be joining the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in having their own Amazon: All or Nothing docuseries, with the Bundesliga giants the subject of the latest fly-on-the-wall programme.
These documentary series have proven to be highly popular, providing eager fans with intimate footage of their favourite clubs.
Goal has what you need to know about "Bayern Munich: All or Nothing" and more.
What is 'Bayern Munich: All or Nothing'?
Bayern Munich: All or Nothing will follow the Bayern squad throughout the 2020-21 season, in which they were reigning treble champions – winning the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFL Supercup – all the while dealing with the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Much like the previous iterations of All or Nothing, viewers will be able to have an exclusive access at behind-the-scenes footage of the Bayern team and coaching staff, with the transition between outgoing coach Hansi Flick and his replacement Julian Nagelsmann also covered.
Interviews with the club's biggest stars such as Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer are sure to take place, along with fly-on-the-wall coverage of the club's inner-workings.
“We’re very pleased the launch of FC Bayern — Behind the Legend is getting closer,” Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said about the documentary series.
“In this documentary, our fans will experience the club closer than ever before: how it works, how FC Bayern ticks, with all its characteristics and facets. It’s an in-depth series for our supporters all over the world, which will certainly also be of interest to football fans not associated with our club.”
Amazon state that the final series consists of "over 2,000 hours of raw and archive material after hundreds of days of shooting at over 25 different locations and more than 145 interviews.”
'Bayern Munich: All or Nothing' release date
All six episodes of Bayern Munich: All or Nothing will be released on November 2, 2021.
How to watch 'Bayern Munich: All or Nothing'
The "Bayern Munich: All or Nothing" series will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.
An Amazon Prime subscription is £7.99 in the UK or $12.99 per month in the U.S.