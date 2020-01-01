Alisson questioned by Liverpool legend Grobbelaar after missing 20 games through injury

The ex-Reds keeper says Jurgen Klopp is “blessed” with solid options between the sticks, which is just as well given that his No.1 has suffered knocks

legend Bruce Grobbelaar has questioned Alisson’s training regime at Liverpool after seeing the international pick up untimely knocks.

The Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper has sat out six games this season through injury, with hip and shoulder problems forcing him onto the treatment table.

The commanding South American shot-stopper also missed 14 matches in 2019-20, with an early calf complaint followed by further hip issues.

Grobbelaar admits that Liverpool are “blessed” to have reliable cover for Alisson in the form of experienced Spaniard Adrian and promising Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds icon is, however, eager to see Alisson avoid any more enforced spells out of Jurgen Klopp’s side, with questions needing to be asked of whether he pushes himself too hard off the pitch.

Grobbelaar told the Liverpool Echo: “When you look at last season, Alisson got injured in the first game of the season, then Adrian picks up and does very well.

“Alisson comes back and they win the league by plenty and all of a sudden, he is injured again and it is almost 'hold up, what is he doing in training?' That is my question.

“For him to get injured, I would ask what is he doing in training?

“He has been unlucky and picked up injuries but whoever we have put in goal has done the business.

“We are blessed with so many good goalkeepers at Liverpool Football Club.

“I am going to go down the pecking order and there is a Polish kid there, Kamil Grabara, and he is only around the same age as Kelleher. He is looking very good, so we've picked up some good goalkeepers on our rounds.”

Grobbelaar believes Kelleher can go on to have a bright future at Anfield, with the 22-year-old having shown that he is capable of stepping in for Alisson when required.

“He must have been on a downer because he let in seven [for the Under-23s] at the weekend before [the game] against ,” Grobbelaar added on a youngster who has kept clean sheets on his and Premier League bows this season.

“And then Alisson gets injured, he gets thrown in and people are asking 'well, what has happened to Adrian?' But he comes in and is superb and I am glad because I like the way he plays.

“He has got good feet and he's got a little bit of spring in his step too. He is very confident with good distribution, so we're not too bad in goalkeeping terms.

“That's what competition is about, 'I am going to get above you, no matter how. And when I am sitting there, you will have to get above me now'. That is how it should be for goalkeepers.

“One hundred per cent he is learning because he is training with a world-class keeper, you can only get better. So training with Alisson Becker and the fact he helps with what I see at the training with his technique.

“Working with great goalkeepers can only make a young goalkeeper grow in stature.”