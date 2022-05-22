Alisson and Ederson share Premier League Golden Glove award after finishing season with 20 clean sheets
Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson have shared the Premier League Golden Glove after finishing the 2021-22 season with 20 clean sheets apiece.
Both goalkeepers conceded in the final game of the campaign to ensure that the leading goalkeeper prize was shared between the two title contenders.
It is the third season in a row that Ederson has won the award, while it is the second time that his fellow Brazil international has taken the prize.
How many clean sheets have Alisson and Ederson kept?
Alisson and Ederson finished the season with 20 clean sheets, and it is the second time that the duo have hit that landmark during their Premier League careers.
In the 2018-19 season, Alisson kept 21 clean sheets as he beat Ederson, who kept 20, to the award.
Ederson won the award last season with 19 clean sheets, having kept 16 clean sheets during the 2019-20 season.
The last 10 winners of the Premier League Golden Glove
Goalkeeper
Club
Season
No. of clean sheets
Ederson
Manchester City
2020-21
19
Ederson
Manchester City
2019-20
16
Alisson
Liverpool
2018-19
21
David de Gea
Manchester United
2017-18
18
Thibaut Courtois
Chelsea
2016-17
16
Petr Cech
Arsenal
2015-16
16
Joe Hart
Manchester City
2014-15
14
Petr Cech
Chelsea
2013-14
16
Joe Hart
Manchester City
2012-13
18
Joe Hart
Manchester City
2011-12
17