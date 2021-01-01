Alisson becomes the first Liverpool goalkeeper to ever score
Getty Images
Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score for the club when he struck in the 95th minute of the club's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom.
The Reds’ Champions League aspirations were on the line as they were being held 1-1 by relegated WBA when Alisson advanced for a corner deep in stoppage time.
A wicked delivery found him left unmarked 10 yards from goal. The Brazil international obliged with a header that anyone on the club’s forward staff would have been proud of as he bulleted the ball home.
