Alisson becomes the first Liverpool goalkeeper to ever score

Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score for the club when he struck in the 95th minute of the club's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom.

The Reds’ Champions League aspirations were on the line as they were being held 1-1 by relegated WBA when Alisson advanced for a corner deep in stoppage time.

A wicked delivery found him left unmarked 10 yards from goal. The Brazil international obliged with a header that anyone on the club’s forward staff would have been proud of as he bulleted the ball home.

