Alisson injury offers Liverpool pre-Atletico headache as Reds seek to get back to winning ways

The Reds will be without their Brazil international goalkeeper for a Premier League clash with Bournemouth and potentially a Champions League outing

will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson when they face Bournemouth on Saturday, and potentially a clash with , with Jurgen Klopp revealing that the Brazilian has picked up a hip injury.

The Reds opted to rest their established No.1 for an fifth-round clash with on Tuesday.

Adrian provided cover at Stamford Bridge and will be asked to step in again for a home date with the Cherries.

That is because Klopp has been forced into making a change to this Premier League plans between the sticks.

No timescale has been put on Alisson’s recovery, with it unclear as to how long he will be sidelined for, and it could be that he is also absent for a crucial continental clash with Atletico.

Liverpool currently trail that last-16 encounter 1-0 on aggregate, with another big European night being lined up at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Alisson will play any part in that, with Klopp telling reporters: “Unfortunately Ali is out.

“He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game. We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see next week for sure and then we will see.”

Klopp added on the nature of the injury: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

While Liverpool have seen their most reliable last line of defence hand them an unwelcome selection headache, Klopp was able to deliver more positive news elsewhere.

Club captain Jordan Henderson is considered to have been a big miss during an enforced spell on the treatment table with a hamstring problem.

The international has sat out the Reds’ last three games, with rare defeats suffered against and Chelsea in two of those fixtures.

It could be that Henderson comes back into contention for a return date with Atletico, while Naby Keita is also ready for action.

Klopp added: “Naby trained. Jordan has a chance (for Atletico) but not for Bournemouth.”

Whoever is available against Bournemouth and Atletico, Klopp is eager to see his side get back on track.

The Premier League title is still very much within reach, but the Merseyside giants are eager to avoiding limping over the line at home and abroad.

“Winning gives you confidence, losing takes it away that is normal,” said Klopp.

“One defeat feels like two, not a massive difference, it is just how you get back on track. You can do that by working hard. We have to fight to get back on track. We have to do that as a unit.

“How opponents play against us is not new, it is the same, a defensive block and counters with set pieces.

“Bournemouth are dangerous from them so we have to 100% spot on. We have to play football, force a way through, switch sides, create space and protect it perfectly.”