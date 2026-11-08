Ali Maher's first appearance: a message to Hossam Hassan and special praise for Mohamed Salah

Ali Maher has opened up on the behind-the-scenes details of taking charge of Egypt. The new head coach of the Pharaohs laid out his ambitions for the months ahead, his take on the previous staff led by Hossam Hassan, his vision for Mohamed Salah and the role he wants him to play, and the brand of football he hopes to deliver.

Egypt face Malawi twice, on 13 and 17 November, in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Those games are the first official test for Maher's new regime.

Speaking to the "On Sport" channel, Maher said: "It is the right of any Egyptian coach to take charge of coaching the Pharaohs' national team, and I thank Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan for what they offered the national team, and I always sympathise with the hard-working person in any field. We toil, strive and work, and one has fallen and risen many times, but he has grown used to that, and I hope everyone rallies around the Egypt national team."

Salah drew warm words from the new boss. "I have distinguished players, among them the best player in Egypt's history, Mohamed Salah," he said. "He is a huge brand, and we are all proud of him, and he also represents a role model for all the players. We have a distinguished group of professionals, alongside the local players, and we possess elements of the highest level."

Next matches EGY Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 15:00 MWI

On how his agreement with the Football Association came together, he explained: "Engineer Hany Abo Rida and the Football Association officials are respectable people, and they want to offer something for the country, and they have a clear vision, and the agreement meeting passed very easily."

His backroom choices came with a clear principle. "I was keen to choose people capable of giving the best they have in the positions they hold, as everyone I chose takes on responsibility, loves work, and has a genuine desire to offer something for Egypt," Maher said.

He also made clear he sees no need for a national team director, adding: "This country deserves for us to toil for its sake, and God willing we will be able to offer something different."

Maher signed off with a message to the Egyptian fans: "I hope everyone rallies around the national team, and that the players feel support and love. God willing, we will be a strong national team that plays enjoyable football and is characterised by ferocity in attack and defence."