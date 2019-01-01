'USWNT star Ali Krieger inspired me' - Kayla Adamek ready for Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid

The Canadian forward speaks about being on a star-studded Orlando Pride roster and joining Spartak Subotica ahead of their huge European fixture

Ali Krieger’s road to becoming a two-time Women's World Cup champion with the United States was anything but easy.

After failing to break through at home, missing one whole year due to a broken leg and then suffering a pulmonary embolism, Krieger, then just 23 years old, made the brave move abroad to join FFC Frankfurt.

It paid off; the defender collecting two German cups, a league title and winning the UEFA Women’s before returning to her homeland with Washington Spirit.

For any footballer, time spent with Krieger would be invaluable, but Kayla Adamek has more in common with her than most.

The Canadian made her own brave move this year, joining Serbian side Spartak Subotica after six years in the National Collegiate Athletic Association programme, having failed to break through in the States despite a short spell with Orlando Pride.

One of those years was spent entirely on the sidelines too, Adamek suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that ruled her out for the whole of 2013.

It’s no surprise that her favourite moments with the Pride involve the USWNT legend, then.

“What’s most memorable is talking to Ali Krieger, who was one of my idols growing up,” the 24-year-old tells Goal. Just seeing her positivity and passion for the game, that really stuck out to me and inspired me.

“I have this, I guess, vision in my head where I’ve had all these people in my past who have inspired me and I want to give back by inspiring others with my story.”

It’s a huge compliment for Krieger, who beats out a plethora of top talent from Adamek’s Orlando days to get a mention.

As well as other World Cup winners in Ashlyn Harris, Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan, Adamek’s team-mates also included Brazilian legend Marta and 56-time Canada international Shelina Zadorsky.

“It’s funny because you grow up and all these players are your idols and then all of a sudden, you’re on the same pitch as them. It was a really good experience in terms of development.

“I was with them in and out of college and not only technically did I develop, but I took after their characteristics or things that they do to be the best. I think that’s what I learned the most.”

Adamek will look to draw on all of that experience this month, as she faces an incredibly tough Champions League tie against .

Spanish champions for the past three seasons, Atleti have this summer strengthened by signing the likes of ’s Toni Duggan and World Cup Golden Glove winner Sari van Veenendaal.

Kylie Strom is another of their new additions, a 27-year-old American defender with whom Adamek shares an agent.

The pair are just two of many who have swapped the States for Europe, with Canada and the USA also represented in this season’s Champions League by players at Czech clubs Slavia Praha and Sparta Praha, Albania’s Vllaznia and BIIK Kazgurt of Kazakhstan.

“I know a lot of girls that have come overseas to Europe,” Adamek explains. “They said being in the Champions League is one of the best experiences you can have so that’s what really drove me to come.

“There’s five Americans with me, too, and I think that was interesting. That’s like half a team, you know? I thought we could do something special here.

“It’s been amazing having them there because it is a bit of a language barrier,” Adamek continues, admitting that her Serbian hasn’t quite taken off yet. “Of course, when you have this common love of soccer and a common goal, the language barrier just breaks down.

“We’re all motivated for the same goal.”

It’s the fifth time Spartak have reached this round of the Champions League, with their winning mentality – engrained from nine successive league titles and seven domestic cups in that time – serving them well in qualifying.

That was the case again this year as they topped their group, with Adamek in particular enjoying the games – her four strikes and four assists seeing her involved in more goals across qualifying than any other player.

“Those are the games we live for as football players,” she says. “That last game [against Ferencvaros, to decide who qualified], I still get goosebumps thinking about it, which is also why we’re so excited to play Atletico.

“I actually watched Atletico a bit against [in pre-season] and I really admired the way they possessed the ball. It’s kind of similar to how our coach wants us to play here.

“We all know that it’s going to be a tough game but, like I said, these are the games that all footballers live for.”

Able to play as a winger, central midfielder or a striker, Adamek was well known as a goal-scorer and creator of chances in college and is maintaining that reputation in .

But she’s also improving in a number of ways in a very different environment.

“Specifically, it’s a very different style of play,” she explains. “There’s been a bit of adjustment, learning a new system, new tactics. It’s more of a thinking game rather than athleticism, which has been awesome.

“I think that’s actually improved my game and a lot of the Americans who are with me out here.”

The adjustment is one Adamek is keen to take in her stride, with her European adventure not a way to pass time before a return to the States.

Kylie Strom’s move to Atletico serves as motivation in that respect. The defender joined Sparta Praha in 2017 after failing to make her mark at Boston Breakers, then earned a move to .

Adamek describes enjoying a similar path as her 'goal' and for a player who has been set-back by several ACL injuries, you would not bet against anything stopping her achieving it.

“It’s funny because people say it’s a career-ending injury, but I’ve actually been able to come back stronger,” she says. “Going through that adversity has helped me as a player. I know I can achieve anything if I really want to.

“I’m not taking anything for granted.”

It’s an attitude that will serve her and Spartak well this month.

They welcome Atletico for the first leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday, before heading to Madrid two weeks later, hoping to cause a real upset.

The odds are stacked against Adamek – but they’ve been stacked against her before.