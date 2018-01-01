Alexander-Arnold warns Arsenal ahead of Anfield visit: Not many teams come here and can score past us

The Liverpool defender is proud of the Reds' defensive record this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side giving little away - particularly on home soil

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has warned Arsenal that “not many teams come here and can score past us” ahead of their visit to Anfield.

The Gunners are due on Merseyside this Saturday during the final round of Premier League fixtures for 2018.

Unai Emery’s side will make the trip pushing hard for a top four finish, but are about to run into Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten leaders.

The Reds have been a formidable foe this season, with their home record making for particularly impressive reading – with just two points dropped and two goals conceded in nine outings.

Alexander-Arnold told the club’s official website on the back of a 4-0 victory over Newcastle: “We have shown we’re tough to beat and not only that, we’re tough to score past. Not many teams come here and can score past us.

“We have kept a lot of clean sheets, especially at home. It’s something we pride ourselves on as defenders and throughout the whole team; we come off happy when we’ve got a clean sheet.

“That’s the foundation we’ve got to lay, then provide the balls for the attackers to go and do what they do best, scoring us goals.

“As long as everyone does their part – the attackers score the goals and the defenders keep the clean sheets – then you can’t go too wrong. That’s the formula for us at the minute.”

While Liverpool have marched on relentlessly through 19 fixtures this term, they have seen title-chasing rivals start to wobble.

Reigning champions Manchester City have suffered three defeats in their last four outings to slip seven points off the pace and Alexander-Arnold is aware of the need for Klopp’s men to maintain their standards heading towards a trip to the Etihad Stadium on January 3.

The England international added: “We’ve got another game in a few days, against a tough opponent [Arsenal]. They showed that only a few weeks ago when we played them at the Emirates [in a 1-1 draw].

“The festive period is very tough on the legs and the mind – it’s important to rest, recover and be able to be available for selection again, which is the main thing. That boosts the team.

“If everyone is up for selection it makes training more competitive and makes everyone work harder for the position, and essentially makes us all better players, which is the most important thing. That’s how we’re going to be successful, to push ourselves.”