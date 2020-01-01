'The system is broken' - Alexander-Arnold speaks out against racism with Black Lives Matter boots for Merseyside derby

The 21-year-old will auction the kit after the game to raise money to help the fight against prejudice

Trent Alexander-Arnold has called for "meaningful change" to fight racism as he declared that "the system is broken" in a powerful message on Twitter.

Premier League teams have been kneeling before matches to show solidarity with the protests against racism and police brutality that have spread across the world in the last month.

The full-back is going a step further for his side's clash against on Sunday by wearing boots carrying the message Black Lives Matter.

The 21-year-old will raise money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation by auctioning off the boots after the game and he has vowed to use his platform to help the struggle for equality.

"'Do your talking on the pitch'. I've always loved that sentiment - but now we need to speak up in other ways as well," he wrote in a message posted on social media. "Tonight my boots will carry the message Black Lives Matter.

"It can no longer just be our feet where we express ourselves. We have to use our profile, the platforms we have and the spotlight that shines on us to say, it's time for meaningful change.

"The system is broken, it's stacked against sections of our society and we all have a responsibility to fix it.

"Black people are viewed differently. We face discrimination in actions but also in thought. It's more than just violence and abuse. Opportunity in life is restricted if you look a certain way. How can that be in 2020?

After tonight's game I will be auctioning off these boots with all funds raised going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation who are doing incredible work in striving for freedom and equality for all. — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) June 21, 2020

"We are pre judged on skin colour rather than character and personality. We then have to prove these misconceptions wrong! Why? Why is it my responsibility to correct an ignorant perception?

"Sadly so many in the black community have to face this each and every day - but I also have hope. Hope that the world is awake in this moment. Finally willing to learn.

"So while we have this opportunity, where people are listening, let's speak, let's educate, let's campaign and let's promote the message that better education brings change.

"This is the moment of change. This is the moment to say enough is enough. This is the moment to make sure it stops now. Racism is a fire that is now burnt out."