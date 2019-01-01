Alexander-Arnold compared to Gerrard & Alonso as Crouch bills Liverpool’s full-backs as world’s best

The former Reds striker has lavished praise on an England international defender and Andy Robertson after seeing them star again versus Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been compared to legends Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso when it comes to creative ability, with Peter Crouch considering the Reds to boast the best full-back pairing in world football.

Those qualities were highlighted again during a crucial 3-1 victory over Manchester City.

Fabinho had already fired Jurgen Klopp’s side in front when Alexander-Arnold - who survived a VAR penalty scare in the build-up to the deadlock being broken - and Andy Robertson combined to help double Liverpool’s advantage.

A sweeping cross-field pass from the Reds’ right-back to his opposite number on the left allowed a international to whip over a cross nodded in by Mohamed Salah.

For Robertson, another assist has been added to an impressive tally, while Alexander-Arnold continues to chip in with plenty of his own.

In a side which does not boast out-and-out wingers, or the playmaking skills in the middle of the park possessed by Reds sides of the past, those in defensive berths have proved to be invaluable.

Former Liverpool striker Crouch is very much part of the fan club, with the ex- international telling BBC Sport: "With what they do for this Liverpool team, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are redefining the way full-backs play.

"With their runs forward and balls into the box they have always offered such an attacking threat along with the front three, but now they are passing to each other too.

"I remember when I was playing for Liverpool, the full-backs were passing it inside to Gerrard or Xabi Alonso, who would play the diagonal balls forward.

"Well, Trent is doing that himself now, from his position, and he is doing it just as well as Gerrard or Alonso.

"Then you have got 'Robbo' on his bike and pelting forward to get on the end of them, creating chances like he did for Salah's goal against City.

"It is a joy to watch at times and they really are outstanding. I don't know a better full-back pairing in the world at the moment, and they are another reason why this Liverpool team is going to be so hard to stop."

Victory over defending champions City has taken Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and nine ahead of the Blues, with the general consensus being that the title is now theirs to lose over the remaining 26 games of the 2019-20 campaign.