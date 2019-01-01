‘Alexander-Arnold can take Winks’ place for England’ – Former Three Lions star wants role change for Liverpool right-back

The Reds defender continues to impress in the position he fills at club level, but Martin Keown feels he should be moved up the pitch by his country

Trent Alexander-Arnold is capable of operating in midfield for , says Martin Keown, with it suggested that the right-back should replace Harry Winks in a deep-lying playmaking post.

The 21-year-old has been starring for club and country in a defensive berth since bursting onto the senior stage.

He does, however, possess the ball-playing ability to step further up the field if required.

It has been claimed that he could mature into a Kevin De Bruyne-esque figure for Liverpool, with his delivery from wide positions making him a key creative cog at Anfield.

Former England centre-half Keown sees no reason why Alexander-Arnold could not do similar for the Three Lions, with it possible that he could edge a star out of the picture.

“He is an absolute a joy to watch play,” Keown told talkSPORT in the wake of a 7-0 victory for Gareth Southgate’s side over Montenegro.

“It was as if he was wandering around Wembley with a golf bag, picking up a pitching wedge or a seven iron.

“The capability he has with his left foot, right foot…. I was sat with Sol Campbell trying to argue that he should play centre midfield for England.

“Traditionally you give the ball to a midfield player and he is a better player than you and a midfield player gives it to a front player who is also perhaps better than that player. When Winks gets the ball, is he better than Alexander-Arnold?

“I take nothing away from Winks because he had another decent night but I think Alexander-Arnold could go in there and pull the strings for England.

“We have a catalogue of other full-backs that can be used in that right-back position. Kyle Walker wasn’t even in the squad, Kieran Trippier didn’t play, we have Reece James coming through at .

“He is more than capable Alexander-Arnold of playing in the England midfield.”

Jamie Carragher is the man to have claimed that Alexander-Arnold could match the achievements of a midfielder at Liverpool.

The Reds legend told Viasport in October: “He has a lot of responsibility at a young age and he’s not going to be a superstar, he is a superstar.

“His strengths are that he can handle the ball and he is the most creative player in the team, just look at his assists.

“People talk about the future and could he come into midfield and be a Kevin De Bruyne type player and he has more quality now than Liverpool’s midfield players and you think about the crosses that De Bruyne puts in from the right midfield position and maybe that’s a position where Trent could play.”