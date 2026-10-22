Alex Pastoor reveals: ‘Things are happening at Feyenoord now... I don’t understand a damn thing about it!’

Alex Pastoor has criticised Feyenoord's performance against Real Betis. The unattached coach is particularly baffled by Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decisions and hasn't held back.

Feyenoord lost 1-0 to Real Betis on Wednesday evening in the third round of matches in the Champions League league phase. Isco scored the only goal from the penalty spot after almost an hour.

A day later, Jan van Halst examined Feyenoord's performance in the Ziggo Sport studio. "I think it's a shame. When you look at Feyenoord, they've got a certain momentum," he began.

"But I felt that was a bit lacking yesterday. They were a bit hesitant," Van Halst continued. "Of course Betis are a good side; we certainly shouldn't underestimate them. But I expected a bit more energy going forward, which did come back to some extent when they fell behind."

Pastoor agreed with Van Halst but took issue with Feyenoord's laboured attacking play. "My main issue is that they make football far too complicated. When they have the ball, there's a lot of passing sideways and backwards," the coach observed.

"That's often because the players up front who should be available for a pass aren't moving into space well or making runs in behind," Pastoor said. "But above all, when they're defending, things happen that I really don't understand at all..."

According to Pastoor, Feyenoord tried to defend in a 4-4-2 formation with Anis Hadj Moussa as a second striker, with Gjivai Zechiël regularly ending up on the right. "For some reason, they always want to keep a spare man in central defence," he explained. "That means Zechiël sometimes ends up at right-back and Valente sometimes at left-back."

"Then they have six in a line, and the opposition still manage to find a free man," Pastoor said. He argued Feyenoord could defend much more simply with two banks of four and still have enough players to cut off the opposition's passing lanes. "I find those things very illogical," Pastoor said. "So I was very disappointed."